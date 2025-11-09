DT
PHDCCI organises roundtable on 'Happiness and Well-Being at Workplace 2025'

Workplace happiness a strategic need, not a luxury, say experts

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:25 PM Nov 09, 2025 IST
Roundtable on ‘Happiness and Well-Being at Workplace 2025’ at PHD House, Sector 31, Chandigarh.
The Haryana Chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in association with HappifyU, organised a Roundtable on “Happiness and Well-Being at Workplace 2025” in Chandigarh.

The session brought together thought leaders, HR professionals, psychologists, and organisational heads to deliberate on the importance of mental wellness and holistic happiness at workplaces.

Lokesh Jain, Co-Chair, Haryana State Chapter, PHDCCI, emphasised that employee happiness and emotional well-being have become critical drivers of productivity, engagement, and retention.

Alok Saxena, co-founder, HappifyU, underlined the significance of structured well-being programmes and explained how technology-enabled platforms can help organisations monitor and improve employee happiness.

In concluding remarks, Bharti Sood, Senior Regional Director, PHDCCI, reiterated the Chamber’s commitment to fostering workplace wellness through collaboration and shared learning.

