Phone snatched from Chandigarh University student

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 7

Two unidentified bike-borne youths snatched a mobile phone from a student of Chandigarh University at knifepoint in Kharar on Monday. The victim, Harsh Sharma, who stays as a paying guest near the university campus, was going on foot near the Civil Hospital, Kharar, when the snatches threatened him with a knife and snatched his phone.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two snatchers of a three-member gang and recovered two stolen mobile phones. The suspects have been identified as Kulvir Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib and Kamalpreet Singh of Cholta village in Kharar. Their accomplice, Vikram Singh, is yet to be arrested. The police said Vikram was suspected to have been involved in the snatching of the mobile phone from Harsh.