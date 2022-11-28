Phone snatcher in police net

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 27

The Sector 26 crime branch of the police today claimed to have arrested a snatcher.

The suspect has been identified as Mintu Kumar, alias Bhola (21), a resident of Dharbitia Chorma village in Motihari district of Bihar.

The police said the victim, Arti, who was living as a tenant in Sector 12-A, was returning to her house from Sector 11 on November 23 when the snatcher targeted her. In her complaint to the police, she stated that she was talking on phone when a person on a motorcycle arrived from behind and snatched her phone.

A case under Section 379-A of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified snatcher. Following an investigation, the police arrested the suspect yesterday and produced him in a court, which remanded him in one-day police custody.

The police have recovered the snatched phone and the motorcycle used in the crime. The suspect was produced in court today and has been remanded in judicial custody.