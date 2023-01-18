Photo of Congress councillor ‘joining’ AAP creates buzz

Chandigarh, January 17

A picture of Congress councillor Gurbax Rawat “joining AAP” in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann created a buzz in political circles right before mayoral polls today.

While the Congress termed it fake, the AAP claimed Rawat had joined the party a few days ago, but changed her mind later.

Her picture wearing an AAP’s robe, along with her husband, with CM Mann, Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh and Chandigarh AAP’s co-incharge Pardeep Chhabra had gone viral.

Chhabra claimed: “She joined AAP about a month ago. We do not know why she changed her mind. I do not know how this picture got circulated today. This picture is of CM’s residence and there is entry of her visit and there are CCTV cameras too.”

“Not just her, even BJP councillor Gurcharanjit Singh Kala had joined us, but later changed mind. I do not know why his picture got cropped,” he claimed. Both Kala and Gurbax failed to respond for comment.

Terming it “Operation Jhadu”, Congress unit president HS Lucky said: “What is AAP’s intent? It shows they want to buy councillors. She went there and came out, but did not join.”

City BJP chief Arun Sood said: “Had Kala joined then, where is his picture? AAP is a lying. It is only getting exposed.”