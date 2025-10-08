Photography exhibition by New York-based Punjabi architectural designer Kirat Pandher
Pandher’s photographs of early and modernist European architecture, captured during her 50-day journey from Rome to Lisbon
Pandher described the trip as “a pilgrimage and a reset” to reconnect with architectural masterpieces.
Advertisement
A photography exhibition titled ‘A Pilgrimage in Fragments’ by New York-based Punjabi architectural designer Kirat Pandher opened at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.
Advertisement
Inaugurated by architect Surinder Singh Sekhon and photographer Bhupinder Singh Brar, the three-day event showcases Pandher’s photographs of early and modernist European architecture, captured during her 50-day journey from Rome to Lisbon. Pandher described the trip as “a pilgrimage and a reset” to reconnect with architectural masterpieces.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement