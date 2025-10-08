Photography exhibition by New York-based Punjabi architectural designer Kirat Pandher

A photography exhibition titled ‘A Pilgrimage in Fragments’ by New York-based Punjabi architectural designer Kirat Pandher opened at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Inaugurated by architect Surinder Singh Sekhon and photographer Bhupinder Singh Brar, the three-day event showcases Pandher’s photographs of early and modernist European architecture, captured during her 50-day journey from Rome to Lisbon. Pandher described the trip as “a pilgrimage and a reset” to reconnect with architectural masterpieces.

Advertisement