Physical test for 5,550 police posts disrupts sports practice at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula

Hosting the physical measurement test (PMT), under the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) for recruitment of 5,550 state police constables, at the indoor facilities of Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, is giving a hard time to trainees for carrying on with their regular practice and preparing for the upcoming tournaments.

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The PMT is being hosted at the indoor volleyball/basketball/multipurpose facility, forcing trainees to shift their practice timings. The drive has witnessed a huge turn-up of young aspirants and is expected to take two to three months for completion.

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The trainees at these centres have been asked to do their fitness work at the athletics ground in the morning, and start their evening session at the indoor facility post 4.30 pm. The equipment used in the PMT is kept at a corner inside the indoor facility, and the drive starts in morning.

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“There has been no effect on the players’ routine practice. The players have been asked to shift their fitness routine outside the complex in morning (at athletics track). They can practice after 4.30 pm inside the complex. We have been verbally assured that the indoor facilities will be handed over to trainees at 4.30 pm by officials hosting the PMT,” said Rajbir Ranga, District Sports Officer (DSO), Panchkula.

In the past, the PMT used to be held at the Parade Ground, Sector 5.

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“We have no objection if the drive is carried anywhere inside sports complex, but it should have been avoided at the arenas where players practice regularly. For days now, players will either train outside or large batches have to be managed in one-single evening session. It’s quite difficult for players to carry on with their fitness routine among others outside the arena, where they have to play throughout the tournament season,” said a senior coach, seeking anonymity.

The PMT is the first process of the recruitment drive for selecting 5,500 constable posts in the Haryana Police. The process is designed to ensure transparent and standardised physical eligibility screening for candidates aspiring to join the state police force. According to various reports, around 2.70 lakh candidates have applied and initially, around 650 candidates will be called each day. However, the number will increase from 1,500 to 3,000 candidates per day, if required.

However, in any case, the entire process is expected to take nearly two months at least. The candidates undergo document verification, before they are assigned the serial number.