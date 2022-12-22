Pick-up and drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station: Youth Congress chief’s hunger strike enters Day 5, health deteriorates

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

The health of city Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana, who is on a hunger strike against the pick-up and drop-off system at the Chandigarh Railway Station, has started to deteriorate. His blood pressure and sugar levels have fallen, while his head and body are paining.

Today was the fifth day of his fast unto death at the railway station.

Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Singh Dhillon also joined the protest by reaching the station to encourage and support the agitators.

City Congress president HS Lucky alleged that the Modi government was arrogant and dictatorial. It only wanted to loot innocent people of the country. They are worried about filling the government coffers, not the public,” he alleged.

Dhillon said, “We are against this loot at the railway station. We will together raise our voice against the dictatorial Modi government and give people freedom from the ‘toll tax’.”

Lubana said, “Today, the DRM, Ambala Division, had come close to the agitation site, but did not even consider it appropriate to meet us. The voice of our democratic movement is not being heard, but I assure the people of Chandigarh that we will leave only after removing the toll barrier.”