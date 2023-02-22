Pick-up & drop-off: Points to be earmarked for autos on Madhya Marg in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 21

Keeping in view the safety of road users, the UT Administration has decided to earmark pick-up and drop-off points for auto-rickshaws on the Madhya Marg under a pilot programme.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh to discuss various issues related to road safety.

The focus of the meeting was on rectifying accident-prone areas through intervention such as construction of table tops, installation of signage, etc, as well as on improving the overall visibility on roads for the safety of users.

Some of the key decisions taken by the meeting were improvement of existing mid-block pedestrian crossing for the safety of pedestrians, earmarking of pick-up and drop-off points for auto-rickshaws on the Madhya Marg under a pilot programme, provision of extreme left lane for buses, trucks, taxis and commercial vehicles; and segregation of cycle tracks marked on the main carriageway roads where public footfall and volume of traffic is high.

The UT Engineering Department has stated that they have constructed table tops at three accident-prone locations whereas work is in progress at other spots.

Further, work on the segregation of cycle tracks from Hira Singh Chowk towards the Lake turn on the Vigyan Path and from the Lake turn up to the Gurdwara Gursagar Sahib turn on the Uttar Marg has been completed by affixing spring posts.

The departments concerned have been asked to implement the decisions taken by the meeting within the stipulated time on a priority basis.