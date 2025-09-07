Pictorial work on 'Kirpan' released at Gurdwara Nada Sahib.

A special event was held today on the occasion of 'puranmashi’ at Gurdwara Patshahi Dasvin, Nada Sahib, where Head Granthi Giani Jagjit Singh, along with the management committee, released a pictorial brochure titled ‘Kirpan – A Sacred and Religious Symbol of Sikh Faith.’

The brochure, compiled by Punjab State Information Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sandhu, highlights the spiritual and historical significance of the ‘kirpan’. It is based on a unique photograph taken at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan, depicting the Kirpan – Siri Sahib Memorial established there.

Appreciating the work, Giani Jagjit Singh said the pictorial effort serves as a simple yet meaningful medium to convey the importance of the ‘kirpan’ to the younger generation. He added that it was not merely a pictorial creation, but a noble attempt to connect the Sikh community with its religious heritage.

The Gurdwara management also commended Sandhu’s initiative as a selfless contribution to the sangat. On the occasion, Sandhu presented an art portrait of the Siri Sahib monument at Kartarpur Sahib, which will be placed at a prominent spot in Gurdwara Nada Sahib.

The ceremony was attended by devotees in large numbers, with prominent figures including Col Jasdeep Sandhu, Director Civil Military Affairs, Western Command, and Punjab Information Commissioner Virenderjit Billing.