PIL challenges Mohali intel HQ road closure

A 26-year-old law student has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) challenging the closure of the road in front of Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters, Sector 77, Mohali.

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The litigant, Pardeep Kumar, in the petition filed through advocate Maninder Singh Saini, has sought directions to the respondents to restore the public passage on the road running from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Academy side towards the Sector 78 T-point to the maximum feasible extent by adopting the least restrictive lawful arrangement.

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The PIL mentions that the road has been closed for the last three years.

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According to the petition, the closure diverts a substantial volume of traffic through the internal C-road of Sector 77, close to Golden Bells Public School and residential houses. The residents face repeated congestion and safety concerns due to speeding vehicles.

The PIL further mentions that the grievance is common to residents, school-going children, patients, emergency services and daily commuters using the public road network around the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters-cum-residential quarters in Sector 77.

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The petitioner has sought directions to identify and enforce designated off-street parking for official and staff vehicles, including consideration of the Women Police Station land and to prohibit/remove roadside parking and parking along the frontage/access of residential houses.

The PIL mentions that representations were submitted on October 5, 2023, to the police and the civil administration regarding the same. A further representation dated April 19, 2025, recorded that the road continued to remain closed and that official/staff vehicles were being parked outside residential houses.

On May 25, 2025, members of the Resident Welfare & Development Association and Municipal Councillor S Sucha Singh met the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters. In the WhatsApp response placed on record, DSP Charanpal Singh acknowledged the parking concern, stated that the maximum number of vehicles were being parked on the land of the Women Police Station, and assured that any staff vehicle parked on the roadside would be removed.

According to the petition, the Municipal Corporation, SAS Nagar, through a letter dated May 29, 2025, independently requested the DGP Intelligence/Punjab Police to open the road in public interest if operational requirements permitted, noting that diverted traffic on the C-road was causing accidents and hardship to residents. The petition also mentions of a detailed joint representation dated June 24, 2026, to which the petitioner is himself a signatory and which is supported by numerous resident signatures, again seeking opening of the road and protection of life and property, accepting that the intelligence establishment may require legitimate security measures.

The PIL urged that, pending final disposal, directions be issued for an immediate joint inspection and a temporary parking and traffic plan, while restraining the parking of official or staff vehicles on the carriageway or in front of residential access points, except in a genuine emergency.