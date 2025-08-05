PIL seeks ban on decorative lights on urban trees causing ecological damage

A petition filed in public interest before the Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought prohibition on the unchecked and illegal installation of decorative lights, electric fixtures, iron nails, and plastic cables on living urban trees in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. The plea alleges that such practices — frequently carried out during festivals and public events — have been causing irreparable ecological damage, violating statutory norms, and breaching the constitutional mandate to safeguard the environment.

Filed under Article 226 of the Constitution, the petition describes the phenomenon as “rampant” and “unchecked,” with long-term consequences for urban green cover. It specifically raises alarm over the mechanical and thermal injuries inflicted on trees due to such installations, which, according to the plea, also disrupt biological functions and lead to fungal and pest infestations.

Petitioner Manmohan Singh of Panchkula, a public-spirited environmental activist, claims to have documented numerous such violations over the past two years, submitted representations to authorities, and conducted awareness campaigns. Despite this, no effective or systemic action has been initiated by the concerned authorities, resulting in continued degradation of thousands of urban trees.

“These installations interfere with the trees’ natural growth, damage their structure, and endanger urban biodiversity and environmental balance,” the petition states.

Filed through counsel Mohammad Arshad, the petition prays for directions to the states of Punjab and Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to prohibit all such practices and evolve a mechanism to protect and preserve urban trees from artificial interference.