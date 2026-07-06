Piling garbage, stagnant rainwater continue to plague Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

Even as retail vendors have been barred from operating inside the Sector 26 fruit and vegetable mandi to decongest the area, sanitation continues to remain a major concern in parts of the market. Piles of garbage and vegetable waste, along with stagnant rainwater, were found in several areas of the mandi.

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During a visit to the mandi, onion peels, discarded packaging material and other waste were found scattered at several places. Garbage was seen piled up along the wall near the Police Lines.

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Officials of the Market Committee said several tractors had been pressed into service to remove waste immediately after the loading and unloading of fruits and vegetables. They said waste generated during auctions was cleared at frequent intervals to prevent accumulation throughout the day. Areas with heavy public footfall were cleaned regularly, they added. To address the problem of waterlogging, the officials said the drainage system would be strengthened. Tenders would be floated soon so that the work could begin after the rainy season.

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The Chandigarh Administration recently prohibited retail vendors from operating inside the mandi to decongest the wholesale market, improve traffic movement and ensure better hygiene.

The officials said the objective behind the move was not only to reduce congestion but also to enable systematic waste management and regular cleaning operations.

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The issue of sanitation has been under the scrutiny of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which directed the Chandigarh Administration and the Market Committee to ensure proper sanitation and remove encroachments affecting the smooth functioning of the wholesale market.

Following inspections by senior officials, including Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria earlier this year, strict action was initiated against officials responsible for sanitation lapses. An outsourced sanitation inspector was removed from service, some Market Committee employees were suspended and penalties were imposed on the agency entrusted with cleaning work. Officials were also directed to fix accountability and ensure regular monitoring of sanitation standards. However, traders said the collection and disposal of vegetable waste required continuous monitoring.

The officials added that efforts were underway to improve infrastructure inside the mandi, including better drainage, designated parking, improved internal roads and enhanced traffic management as part of an upgrade plan.