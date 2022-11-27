Pillion rider dies as truck hits scooter

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 26

A woman riding pillion on a scooter died while her husband suffered injuries as a truck hit their two-wheeler near the Old Airport light point here on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Sushila Yadav of Mauli Jagran. The police arrested the truck driver, Bhupinder Singh of Sangrur. He was produced in a court, which released him on bail.

In his complaint to the police, Sudhanshu Yadav stated a truck hit the scooter driven by his father Putti Lal Yadav. His mother Sushila Yadav was riding pillion. The riders sustained injuries in the accident and were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 where Sushila Yadav was declared brought dead.

A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC was registered against the truck driver at the Sector 31 police station.