Pinjore man arrested with 104 gms of heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 2

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Panchkula police has arrested a person while possessing 104 grams of heroin.

The suspect has been identified as Babloo, alias Kalu (38), a resident of Bihari Colony in Madawala village near Pinjore in Panchkula district.

A police spokesman said a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell was present at Madawala village near Pinjore. After receiving a tip-off, the team members arrested Babloo from the village. During checking, they recovered 104 grams of heroin from his possession.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the Pinjore police station.

The police said the suspect was arrested on Sunday. He was today produced before a court, which remanded him to two-day police custody.