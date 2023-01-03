Pinjore man arrested with 104 gms of heroin

Panchkula, January 2
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Panchkula police has arrested a person while possessing 104 grams of heroin.
The suspect has been identified as Babloo, alias Kalu (38), a resident of Bihari Colony in Madawala village near Pinjore in Panchkula district.
A police spokesman said a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell was present at Madawala village near Pinjore. After receiving a tip-off, the team members arrested Babloo from the village. During checking, they recovered 104 grams of heroin from his possession.
A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the Pinjore police station.
The police said the suspect was arrested on Sunday. He was today produced before a court, which remanded him to two-day police custody.
