Pinjore man held for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 12

The police have arrested a man for attempt to murder.

The suspect has been identified as Kuldeep Singh of Subhash Nagar, Pinjore.

In his complaint to the police, Naval Pravesh had stated that on May 11, he had gone to Rampu Siudi village to pick up his employer Sandeep Singh Khokhar’s children. As he reached near Sandeep’s house, his brother Kuldeep Singh reached there and allegedly started abusing him over some issue. The suspect allegedly thrashed the complainant and fired at him with an air gun.

The complainant got injured and was taken to a hospital in Kalka. The police were informed about the incident following which a case was registered at the Pinjore police station and the suspect was arrested.