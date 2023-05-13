Pinjore man held for murder bid

Panchkula, May 12
The police have arrested a man for attempt to murder.
The suspect has been identified as Kuldeep Singh of Subhash Nagar, Pinjore.
In his complaint to the police, Naval Pravesh had stated that on May 11, he had gone to Rampu Siudi village to pick up his employer Sandeep Singh Khokhar’s children. As he reached near Sandeep’s house, his brother Kuldeep Singh reached there and allegedly started abusing him over some issue. The suspect allegedly thrashed the complainant and fired at him with an air gun.
The complainant got injured and was taken to a hospital in Kalka. The police were informed about the incident following which a case was registered at the Pinjore police station and the suspect was arrested.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Election result 2023 LIVE updates : Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada
The counting will be taken up in 36 centres in district head...
Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI
FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites
‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul
Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...
Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe
Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...