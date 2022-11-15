Pinjore man held for theft at house

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 14

The police have nabbed a person for stealing diamond, gold and silvery jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh from a house in Pinjore when the owner had gone to Hyderabad for a week.

The suspect has been identified as Pradeep, a resident of Sita Ram Chona Chowk in Pinjore.

The police spokesman said Shikha Garg, a resident of Shiv Colony, Pinjore, in her complaint, had stated that she had gone to Hyderabad for some work from June 1 to 8. She said while she was out of the town, someone broke the lock of her house and made off with jewellery, including two sets of diamond jewellery, a diamond bangle, six gold rings, four earrings, two locket sets, eight nose pins and four silver glasses.

A case under Section 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pinjore police station.

The case was handed over to the detective staff and the suspect was arrested yesterday. He was produced in a court today, which remanded him in four-day police custody for the recovery of jewellery.