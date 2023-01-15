Pinjore resident held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 14

The anti-narcotics cell of the Panchkula police today claimed to have arrested a heroin smuggler.

The suspect was identified as Shubham Kumar of Konwa village in Pinjore.

The police spokesman said an anti-narcotics cell team, led by Surinder Pal, was patrolling in the Chandimandir area on Friday when a person started running away on seeing the police vehicle. The team nabbed the person after a brief chase. During his checking, the team recovered 6.91 gm of heroin from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the Chandimandir police station.

The police said the suspect was produced in court today, which remanded him in two-day police custody.