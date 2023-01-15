Pinjore resident held with heroin

Panchkula, January 14
The anti-narcotics cell of the Panchkula police today claimed to have arrested a heroin smuggler.
The suspect was identified as Shubham Kumar of Konwa village in Pinjore.
The police spokesman said an anti-narcotics cell team, led by Surinder Pal, was patrolling in the Chandimandir area on Friday when a person started running away on seeing the police vehicle. The team nabbed the person after a brief chase. During his checking, the team recovered 6.91 gm of heroin from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the Chandimandir police station.
The police said the suspect was produced in court today, which remanded him in two-day police custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nepal: At least 40 killed as plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara
While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed o...
Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites
His son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary lit the pyre; a...
Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide arrested by Punjab Police from Himachal
Was involved in the killing of sacrilege accused and Dera Sa...
Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauds the Army, saying the...
Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief
Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...