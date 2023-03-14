Pipeline, road work in Chandigarh villages to be completed in six months: Mayor

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 13

All works, including laying of sewer, storm and water pipelines and subsequent construction of roads in 13 villages, which were recently merged with the Municipal Corporation, are expected to be completed in the next six months.

Residents’ grouse Residents of these villages said the pace of work was slow and even after the laying of the pipelines, the road work took very long to start. The work is yet to start at some villages. Villages are inconvenienced due to roads dug up for the pipe-laying work.

Mayor Anup Gupta told the Chandigarh Tribune that the work of laying various pipelines in the villages was almost complete and would soon be inaugurated formally. The work road construction and paver blocks, wherever needed, would be carried out within six months.

The MC was given a special grant of Rs 102 crore by the UT Administration for various development works in the villages. Of it, Rs 17 crore has to be spent on the road works.

The Mayor said the road work was underway in a phased manner. Th work is already complete at Khuda ali Sher and Dhanas, and will soon be started at Kaimbwala, Behlana, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan and other villages. “All works will be completed within six months,” said Gupta.

The 13 villages of Behlana, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra, Daria, Mauli Jagran, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Khuda ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Sarangpur and Dhanas were merged into the corporation in November, 2018.

After much delay, the administration had released funds to the then cash-starved MC to carry out development works. A survey by the MC had found that the existing pipelines were of less capacity and had been damaged over the time.