Pirates log 6-1 win over Raptors in Chandigarh Golf League-2026

Raghav Bhandari set the tone with a commanding 5&4 singles’ victory, while Amarinder Brar added a 2&1 win to give Pirates both singles points. MP Singh and Col Gurbir Singh Gill went down to the wire against Jaipal Hundal and Col PJS Atwal, taking the final hole to finish 1-Up. Col Gurpreet Singh and Manistha Rao also held their nerve for a 1-Up victory.

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Jaspreet Singh Bakshi and Jaspreet Bhaika contributed a 2&1 win, while Amandeep Bath and Paramjit Singh made short work of their encounter with a 7&6 result. Col NP Singh and MPS Mann picked up the Raptors’ lone point with a 4&2 victory, but this was firmly the Pirates’ day.

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The Mulligans followed their tight opening win over Pirates with a more convincing performance against Fairway Comets. Both singles went their way, by margins of 2&1 and 2-Up, with Dr Angad Sangha collecting his second singles point of the campaign. APS Kahai and Sunder Singh kept the points coming with a 4&2 pairs victory. Captain Bismad Singh and Jaskeerat Kaur Matharoo had to work harder for theirs, winning the final two holes to finish 2-Up. Himmat Singh’s pairing added a 3&1 win to complete the champions’ five outright victories. Simran Singh and Sehaj Bir Singh Sidhu gave the Comets their only full point with a 3&2 result. The remaining game went all the way with Jaspreet Singh Sokhi and Shamsher Singh taking the 18th to secure a half against Himmat Singh Sandhu and Jagat Vir Singh.

In the third outing, Soaring Eagles’ 4-3 win over Birdie Brigade had a very different rhythm, mixing big pairs victories with games that needed the final hole to settle them. Amrik Randhawa won the 18th to edge Sahil Mahajan 1-Up, while Puneet Sood also took the last to complete a 2-Up singles victory. Dilmick Lamba and Dr NK Arora added another hard-earned point, winning the final two holes for a 2-Up result. Bikramjit Bhinder and Himmat Mahal delivered the Eagles’ most commanding performance with an 8&6 victory.

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The Brigade stayed in the contest through Asim Gupta and Vinod Chaudhary’s 2&1 win, while UDS Ghuman and Harpal Singh powered to a 7&6 result. Jayant Pathak and Maj Gen SS Johal collected the Brigade’s third point with a 1-Up victory, but the Eagles’ singles sweep proved crucial to their first win of the campaign. GD Aces built their 5-2 victory over Partee Panthers on two strong singles performances. Tarun Vir Singh Lehal won 4&3, while Mivaan Singh followed his opening-day success with an even bigger 6&5 victory.

Gursharan Grewal and Akshay Verma carried that momentum into the pairs, recording a 7&6 win. Captain Rupinder Singh and Swaraj Pal Singh added a convincing 5&3 result. The tightest Aces’ point came through Rao Brinder Sidhu and Varun Rao. Bhavkaran Singh and Ankit Bansal won the 17th to bring their game level, only for the Aces pair to take the last and finish 1-Up.

Partee Panthers collected their two points through Amarjot Singh Bedi and Harjeet Singh’s 3&2 victory, and a dominant 7&6 win for Simarinder Singh and Kewal Singh Virk. The Aces, however, had enough across the seven games to secure their second successive team victory.