Pitbull attacks 4-year-old girl in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 3

The Ambala police have registered a case against a woman and her daughter after a Pitbull dog attacked a four-year-old girl in the Nishant Bagh area of Ambala Cantonment on April 1.

According to information, the victim, Sonam, was standing in front of her house when the dog attacked her. The girl suffered injuries and scratches on several parts of her body. She was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment.

In his complaint to the police, Nand Lal, a resident of Nishant Bagh, said his granddaughter was standing outside the house. A girl took her dog out for a walk. The canine attacked Sonam.

A video of the incident also went viral in which the dog was seen attacking the girl. After hearing the screams of the girl, people rushed to the spot and managed to save her.

A case has been registered under Sections 289, 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC at the Mahesh Nagar police station.

The victim’s father said: “The woman and her daughter have kept three to four dogs. One of their dogs attacked my daughter. We have given a complaint against the woman and her daughter. Strict action should be taken against them”.

Ram Pal, SHO of the Mahesh Nagar police station, said: “A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint. The women and her daughter are absconding along with the dog. Further investigations are on into the matter.”

#Ambala