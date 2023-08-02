Pitbull bites 2-year-old child, owner booked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 1

A dog owner has been booked by the police after his Pitbull dog attacked a two-year-old boy in Sector 32.

Dinesh Singla, a resident of Sector 32, reported that owing to the negligence on the part of the dog owner, Manoj Kumar Jain, who resides in the same sector, the dog attacked his son at the latter’s house.

Sources said the dog bit the boy in the stomach. The victim was rushed to a private hospital from where he was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

The police said a case under Section 289 (negligent with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the dog owner at the Sector 34 police station. He was arrested and later released on bail.