Pitbulls’ owner booked for culpable homicide bid

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 11

Police yesterday booked Prakash Singh, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Kharar, and owner of a pair of pitbulls, for attempt to culpable homicide and negligent conduct with respect to animal. The pitbulls mauled a maid in the 150-yard house on the evening of December 8.

The Kharar Municipal Council Executive Officer (EO), Sukhdev Singh, said no permission was taken by Prakash to rear two pets at home.

“My wife kept struggling for 40 minutes with two pitbulls, which were not on leash. She was discharged from the PGI today. After the FIR, the dog owner contacted me to apologise and settle the case. I have not got a single rupee as help from anybody till now,” said Kallu, a daily wage earner.

On a statement of the victim’s husband Kallu, a case under Sections 289 and 308 of the IPC was registered at the City Kharar police station yesterday.

Meanwhile, the civic body has chosen not to act against the dog owner, saying that they are authorised to deal with stray dogs, not pets.

“We will soon be launching a sterilisation and vaccination campaign to curb the cases of stray dog bite,” said the EO.

On being asked how many pet dogs have been registered with the civic body, he said he was not sure about it but “in the comings days, we will do this also”.

In Pabhat, Ziarkpur, a five-year-old boy was bitten in the genitals by a stray dog on Saturday. Four others were also attacked by the dog. Around 24 persons have reportedly been bitten by stray dogs in the past fortnight in Zirakpur.

#Kharar #Mohali #PGI Chandigarh