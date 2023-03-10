Pizza delivery boy among two held for vehicle thefts

Chandigarh, March 9
Two persons, including a pizza delivery boy, have been arrested for vehicle thefts. Two stolen scooters have been recovered from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Manoj Kumar (18), a Mohali resident, who works as a delivery boy, and Golu (19), a resident of Hallo Majra, who works as a mechanic.
The police said Golu was nabbed from Dariya while riding a scooter stolen last month from the area under the jurisdiction of the Sector 19 police station. Manoj was arrested from Kajheri village along with a scooter stolen in October last year from the area under the Maloya police station.
