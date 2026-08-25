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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula Police arrest 2 more from Lucknow in Rs 49-lakh fake trading app fraud; 8 held so far

Panchkula Police arrest 2 more from Lucknow in Rs 49-lakh fake trading app fraud; 8 held so far

73-year-old duped via fake Kotak Securities app

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:25 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Panchkula Police’s Cyber Crime Police Station, Sector 20, has arrested two more accused from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in a Rs 49.31 lakh fake trading app fraud case targeting a 73-year-old man, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight, police said Tuesday.

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The two accused have been identified as Shashi Prakash Rai (29) and Sandeep Kumar Mishra (30), both residents of Ballia currently living as tenants in Lucknow. They were arrested and produced in court on Tuesday, following which they were sent to judicial custody.

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According to Cyber Crime SHO Yudhvir Singh, the complainant came across a social media video promising recovery of stock market losses and high returns, through which he was added to a WhatsApp group. The accused, posing as share market experts, persuaded him to invest and later added him to further groups, telling him a primary trading account would be opened for him.

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Claiming the platform was linked to Kotak Securities, the accused got him to download a fake trading app on which a trading account was created. The app showed his investments and profits continuously rising. Between February 25 and April 13, 2026, the complainant deposited a total of Rs 49.31 lakh across multiple transactions into bank accounts provided by the accused.

To build trust, the accused had earlier transferred about Rs 7,000 as fake profit into his account. When he later tried to withdraw funds shown on the app, he could not, and the accused instead demanded further payments as service and brokerage charges. Growing suspicious, the complainant approached Cyber Crime Police. A case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Sector 20, on April 30, 2026.

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DCP Crime and Traffic Amrinder Singh said police traced the bank accounts into which the money was deposited and identified the account holders and others involved. Investigation teams conducted operations across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, leading to the arrests. During remand, the two accused were questioned about other members of the fraud network, and further arrests are being pursued based on the leads gathered.

Police appeal

Panchkula Police appealed to citizens not to trust social media posts, WhatsApp groups or unknown persons promising quick, high returns from share trading, and to avoid unknown links, apps or bank accounts without verification. Trading apps should be downloaded only from a company’s official source after verifying authenticity, police said, and cyber fraud victims should report immediately so that defrauded money can be frozen in time and accused traced and arrested.

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