P’kula civic body chief orders collection of waste on time

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 15

To ensure timely door-to-door garbage collection in the city, MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta has directed the Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) to prepare a timetable of staff and ensure they reach their respective wards on time.

The commissioner said the CSI should ensure that the garbage lifting vehicle reached every ward on time and for this, a schedule of MC’s garbage collection vehicles should be made.

He also ordered that the cleaning staff should be in uniform so that they could be identified while working in the field. The MC chief said the cleaning staff should collect garbage on time so that the residents do not face any kind of problem.

Gupta said if the MC vehicle did not come on time for garbage collection or did not pick up garbage from the collection point on time, residents should contact the supervisor of the ward/sector and if the supervisor fails to solve the problem, the issue should be reported to the CSI.