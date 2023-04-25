P'kula DC inspects offices at Mini-Sectt

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 24

Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni today conducted a surprise inspection of various offices located in the new Mini-Secretariat, reviewed the functioning of the offices and gave necessary guidelines to officials.

At the day care centre-cum-creche, she enquired about food, care and other facilities for children there. Small children of the employees are looked after at the centre.

She inspected the One Stop Centre operated by the Women and Child Development Department and reviewed the legal and other facilities being provided to women. The centre provides integrated services such as medical, legal, psycho-social support and temporary shelter.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected other offices, including District Employment Office, NIC, HARERA, District Commandant Home Guard, District Child Welfare Office, District Child Protection Unit, Zila Parishad, Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission, Treasury Office and Panchayati Raj office, and interacted with employees.