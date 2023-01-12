Panchkula DC reviews beautification of Mini-Secretariat

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 11

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik today held a meeting to review the work of the beautification of the Mini-Secretariat premises.

The DC, along with officials concerned, visited the complex and took stock of the arrangements for security and cleanliness. He also inspected the parking arrangements for visitors.

Kaushik instructed officials of the horticulture department and the HSVP to prune trees on both sides of the entrance to the complex.