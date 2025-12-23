Panchkula DC seeks report on erosion by Ghaggar at Burj Kotia village

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma on Monday directed officials to submit a report after inspecting Burj Kotia village as the villagers complained of continuous erosion by the rain-fed Ghaggar.

Advertisement

The deputy comnmissioner issued the instructions at a Samadhan Camp held on the directions of the Haryana Government at the auditorium of the Mini-Secretariat here.

Advertisement

The villagers demanded that a retaining wall be constructed to protect the village.

Advertisement

He also instructed officials to rectify the fault in the sewerage system at Manak tabra village after shopkeepers raise the issue.

The deputy commissioner told officials that all complaints received at the camp be taken up for resolution on a priority basis, so residents could receive timely benefits of government services and schemes.

Advertisement

He said the Samadhan Camp was organised every working day on Monday and Thursday from 10 am to 12 noon as per directions of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.