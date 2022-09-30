P'kula MC okays plots for colony residents

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, September 29

Amid opposition by Congress councillors, the agenda to give plots to people living in Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony, Khadak Mangoli and Gandhi Colony was passed by the General House of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation.

Liquor, meat shops near shrine to shut The House unanimously passed proposals to install air purifiers near Industrial Areas and dumping grounds, besides closure of meat and liquor shops within 2.5 km radius around Mansa Devi temple and declaring it a holy area.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said notice would be served on Yashi Consultancy for wrong house tax survey, adding a resolution had been passed to stop the payment. Also, the MC approved Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 fine on shopkeepers for encroaching on land around Vita booths.

Deputy Commissioner of the MC Deepak Sura, while presenting the proposal, said under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, houses measuring 200 to 350 sq ft were to be allotted in villages under the MC jurisdiction.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal asked the councillors to raise their hands if they favoured the proposal. While the Congress councillors protested against the move, the BJP and Jannayak Janata Party councillors, who were in a majority, approved of it.

An independent councillor, Omvati Punia, said she was neither in the favour of the proposal nor against it. She said her main concern was the development of the city. However, she added that everyone had the right to basic facilities.

Congress leader and councillor Saleem Khan said the land, which belonged to the MC in rural areas, was given by villagers for setting up various projects for their children. So the plots should not be allotted to slum dwellers and some other piece of land should be identified where they could be shifted.

After the agenda item was passed, Khan said a committee should be constituted whenever plots are to be allotted. He wanted his suggestion to be incorporated in the minutes of the meeting.

The Mayor said the proposal to allot plots would now be sent to the government for the final nod.