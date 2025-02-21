DT
Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula police address villagers' issues through public dialogue

Panchkula police address villagers' issues through public dialogue

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 03:16 AM Feb 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Policemen address villagers during a programme at the Saketari police post on Thursday.
Following the orders of Police Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya, ACP (Traffic) Shukarpal Singh organised a public dialogue programme today at the Saketari police post, during which he listened to grievances of villagers and assured them of appropriate solutions. Special attention was given to issues faced by women and necessary resolutions were provided on the spot.

Besides, the ACP raised awareness among villagers about cybercrime prevention. He warned that cyber fraudsters often impersonate a bank officials and policemen to deceive people. Residents were urged to report any suspicious calls or cyber fraud incidents immediately on the helpline number 1930.

During the programme, youths were encouraged to stay away from drugs and participate in sports and other constructive activities. Villagers were also urged to report any drug-peddling related information to the police on the cellphone number 7087081100, to enable swift action against such activities.

Villagers brought up concerns regarding parking issues, to which ACP assured a solution. The local community appreciated the initiative and requested the Police Department to conduct similar programmes in the future.

The ACP also invited suggestions from attendees to further strengthen the police system. The event was attended by Sub-Inspector Rahul, in-charge, of Mansa Devi police station, Sub-Inspector Ajab Singh, other police officers, village women, senior citizens, the village head (Sarpanch) and other dignitaries.

