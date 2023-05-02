P'kula SHO cremated

Mohali, May 1
Panchkula Women’s Police Station SHO Neha Chauhan, who died in an accident in Maharashtra on Saturday, was cremated here today. A large number of residents, police personnel and relatives attended her cremation.
Her mortal remains were first brought to her Phase 2 house.
Neha is survived by her three children and husband, who works with a private firm. She, along with her team, had gone to Wardha district in Maharashtra to arrest an accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’
Says 6-month waiting period can be waived for divorce by mut...
Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court
CJI-led Bench defers hearing on petitions to August