P'kula SHO cremated

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 1

Panchkula Women’s Police Station SHO Neha Chauhan, who died in an accident in Maharashtra on Saturday, was cremated here today. A large number of residents, police personnel and relatives attended her cremation.

Her mortal remains were first brought to her Phase 2 house.

Neha is survived by her three children and husband, who works with a private firm. She, along with her team, had gone to Wardha district in Maharashtra to arrest an accused.