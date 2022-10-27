Panchkula Table Tennis meet from October 29

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 26

The Panchkula District Table Tennis Association will organise the 27th District Table Tennis Championships at Manav Mangal School, Sector 11, from October 29 to 30, said Sandeep Sardana, president of the association.

The championship will be organised for boys and girls (U-11) born on or after January 1, 2012; cadets (U-13) born on or after January 1, 2010; sub-juniors (U-15) born on or after January 1,2008; juniors (U-17) born on or after January 1, 2006; juniors (U-19) born on or after January 1, 2004; men and women singles and veterans (above 40 years) born on or before December 31, 1982; and veterans (above 50) born on or before December 31, 1972. Those interested can confirm their entries with the organisers before October 27 (6 pm).

#Panchkula