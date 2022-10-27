Panchkula Table Tennis meet from October 29

Panchkula, October 26
The Panchkula District Table Tennis Association will organise the 27th District Table Tennis Championships at Manav Mangal School, Sector 11, from October 29 to 30, said Sandeep Sardana, president of the association.
The championship will be organised for boys and girls (U-11) born on or after January 1, 2012; cadets (U-13) born on or after January 1, 2010; sub-juniors (U-15) born on or after January 1,2008; juniors (U-17) born on or after January 1, 2006; juniors (U-19) born on or after January 1, 2004; men and women singles and veterans (above 40 years) born on or before December 31, 1982; and veterans (above 50) born on or before December 31, 1972. Those interested can confirm their entries with the organisers before October 27 (6 pm).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar
Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...
Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women
Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...
MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur
Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...
Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death
Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...
When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...