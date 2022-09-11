Panchkula to get 10 more long-route buses: MLA

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 10

To provide better transport facility to Panchkula residents, the Haryana Roadways will add 10 new long-route buses to its fleet this month.

This was stated by Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta while flagging off a new bus service from Panchkula to Narnaul from the interstate bus terminal in Sector 5 here today. With the start of the bus service, passengers going from Panchkula to Narnaul will no longer be required to go to the Chandigarh bus stand. Besides, their travel time would reduce from eight-nine hours to about five hours.

Expressing his gratitude to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma for starting the bus service, Gupta said the service would not only be convenient for the passengers but also save their time considerably.

Gupta said at present, the Haryana Roadways had a fleet of 132 buses in Panchkula and added that an arrangement of 25 new electric buses would be made soon. He said electric buses would not only help in reducing pollution, but also provide better transport services to residents.

He said before 2014, Panchkula did not have its own bus depot. For the repair of buses, a workshop of Haryana Roadways had also been constructed in Panchkula at a cost of about Rs 60 crore.

Ravinder Pathak, General Manager, Haryana Roadways, Panchkula, Vyom Sharma, Traffic Manager, and Ratan Jangra, Superintendent, were also present on the occasion.