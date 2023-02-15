Placement camps every Thursday in Mohali

Mohali, February 14
On the directions of Mohali Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain, the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) will organise placement camps every Thursday at Room No. 461 on the third floor of the District Administrative Complex, Sector 76, here to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the district.
Candidates having educational qualification as Class VIII, X and XII pass, graduate and postgraduate (in any stream) can participate in the camp. The first such camp will be held at 10 am on February 16, in which the representatives of Axis Bank, Allena Auto Industries, MG Bakers (Nik Baker) and Quadrant Televenture will participate. In this placement camp, eligible candidates can participate to fill the posts of quality auditor, accountant, cook, waiter, counter service, relationship officer, customer care executive, etc.
Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman of DBEE Ashika Jain said eligible candidates can register at http://surl.li/ewafo or directly reach the DBEE every Thursday at 10 am.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
Govt approves setting up of 2 lakh agri credit societies, fishery and dairy cooperatives in next 5 years
Seeks to strengthen cooperative movement in the country and ...