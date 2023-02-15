Placement camps every Thursday in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 14

On the directions of Mohali Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain, the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) will organise placement camps every Thursday at Room No. 461 on the third floor of the District Administrative Complex, Sector 76, here to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the district.

Candidates having educational qualification as Class VIII, X and XII pass, graduate and postgraduate (in any stream) can participate in the camp. The first such camp will be held at 10 am on February 16, in which the representatives of Axis Bank, Allena Auto Industries, MG Bakers (Nik Baker) and Quadrant Televenture will participate. In this placement camp, eligible candidates can participate to fill the posts of quality auditor, accountant, cook, waiter, counter service, relationship officer, customer care executive, etc.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman of DBEE Ashika Jain said eligible candidates can register at http://surl.li/ewafo or directly reach the DBEE every Thursday at 10 am.