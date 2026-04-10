Placement drive at Panjab varsity

More than 100 Panjab University campus students have been shortlisted for placements during AVSAR-2026, the flagship placement drive of the Central Placement Cell (CPC) of the university. The three-day drive saw participation from over 300 students drawn from more than 22 departments. While several recruiters conducted on-campus processes, others opted for an online mode.

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Prof Meena Sharma, honorary director, Central Placement Cell, said, “AVSAR is our flagship initiative and reflects only a segment of the university’s placement activity.”

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