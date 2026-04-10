icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Placement drive at Panjab varsity

Placement drive at Panjab varsity

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:18 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Panjab University, Chandigarh. File photo
Advertisement

More than 100 Panjab University campus students have been shortlisted for placements during AVSAR-2026, the flagship placement drive of the Central Placement Cell (CPC) of the university. The three-day drive saw participation from over 300 students drawn from more than 22 departments. While several recruiters conducted on-campus processes, others opted for an online mode.

Advertisement

Prof Meena Sharma, honorary director, Central Placement Cell, said, “AVSAR is our flagship initiative and reflects only a segment of the university’s placement activity.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts