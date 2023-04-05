Plaint cell for girdawari in Mohali DC's office

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 4

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain has issued instructions to officials concerned to set up a complaint cell for damage caused to crops by rain.

An official spokesperson said this complaint cell had been set up in the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The Superintendent Revenue is the nodal officer.

The cell has been established keeping in the view of the interests of farmers, so that they don’t face any problem in registering their complaints or getting information regarding girdawari. He said farmers can contact the complaint cell on 0172-2219506.

