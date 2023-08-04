Plan to rob Mohali jeweller foiled, 5 held

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 3

The police have arrested five persons in an arms case after two pistols and eight live rounds were recovered from them.

The suspects were identified as Ropar residents Narinder Singh, alias Nindi, and Kulwant Singh, alias Guddu, Sector 37 resident Amarinder Singh, alias Captain, Ludhiana resident Lavish Kumar, alias Lavy, and Abohar resident Prampratap Singh. A case was registered at the Phase 1 police station.

Kulwant Singh allegedly belonged to a terror outfit, the police said. The suspects were allegedly planning to rob a businessman in Ludhiana and a jeweller in Mohali.

The police said during interrogation, Amarinder revealed that he had bought two pistols and nine cartridges from Indore in the year 2021.

He gave one pistol and two cartridges to Kulwant and the other pistol and seven cartridges to Yadwinder Singh, a Karnal resident, who was yet to be arrested, the police said.

#Mohali #Ropar