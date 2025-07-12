DT
Home / Chandigarh / Plantation drive organised

Plantation drive organised

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:21 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
A plantation drive was organised at ESI Dispensary in Sector 29 here on Friday. As part of this eco-conscious initiative, a Panchavati, a sacred grove comprising five revered trees, was established on the dispensary campus.

Now, self-assess electricity load

To facilitate consumers with hassle-free process of applying for the release of electricity connection, Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited has waived the mandatory requirement of submitting a test report from a licensed electrical contractor for domestic consumers under up to 10 kW load category. Now, they can simply submit a self-undertaking along with a self-assessed load declaration attached to the Application and Agreement (A&A) form.

Van Mahotsav celebrations

The Residents Welfare Association, MHC, Sector 13, in collaboration with the Horticulture Department of the Municipal Corporation, launched a tree plantation drive to commemorate Van Mahotsav week.

Two International rowing bronze for cop

Chandandeep Singh, international rower and Deputy Superintendent of Prisons in Punjab Police, won two bronze medals in the World Police and Fire Games at the US. Hailing from Jallah village in Ludhiana, he currently trains at Centre Sports Jalandhar and also at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.

