Plastic pollution behind clogged sewers, drains

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 8

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with Jan Shikshan Sansthan, is taking steps towards making the city garbage-free and environment-friendly.

An MC team recently visited the vegetable market in the MDC, Sector 5, to educate people and shopkeepers about the harmful effects of plastic use and encourage them to adopt eco-friendly alternatives.

The initiative is part of a larger campaign aimed at achieving a three-star rating in the Panchkula Garbage-Free City project.

Dr Praveen Chaudhary from Jan Shikshan Sansthan said their team was also going door-to-door in villages and sectors to raise awareness about proper waste disposal and composting. In the MDC Sector 5 market, vendors were advised to segregate wet and dry waste and put them in green and blue dustbins, respectively. The team also distributed biodegradable bags to all vendors and urged them to stop using single-use plastic altogether. The team emphasised that plastic pollution was a significant contributor to sewer and drain blockages during the rainy season, leading to the overflow of dirty water onto streets.