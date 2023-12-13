Play highlights artistes’ plight

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

The city’s theatre group, Theatre Depot, today presented a sensational play, Baanswada Company, which was written and directed by Niresh Kumar, an alumnus of the National School of Drama.

Set in Rajasthan, the play revolves around a director named Bhalchand, whose dream is to make Baanswada India’s premier theatre company.

The presentation reflecting the hand-to-mouth situation of theatre artistes came with a dose of humour. It also gave the audience an insight into the creative process. The play, which touched upon the caste divide and religion, left the audience in splits.

