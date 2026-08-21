Play leading role in public life, Punjab Speaker Sandhwan urges women

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development Baljit Kaur on Thursday urged women leaders to play a leading role in public life and contribute towards inclusive and sustainable development.

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They said this speaking at the UN Women SheLeads States Workshop.

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Addressing the gathering, Sandhwan said women leaders were not only agents of change in their communities, but also played a crucial role in shaping policies and governance systems that reflected the aspirations and needs of all citizens.

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He said greater participation of women in democratic institutions strengthened governance and ensured wider representation in decision-making processes.

Minister Baljit Kaur said several social norms continued to create barriers for equal opportunities.

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She stressed the need to reimagine society with a more inclusive approach.

‘SheLeads’ is a flagship programme of UN Women aimed at strengthening the leadership capacities and networks of women engaged in public and political life.

The programme provides a platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing and interaction with experts to enable women leaders to effectively shape policies.

The Punjab edition of the SheLeads States Workshop witnessed participation of 47 women leaders from across the state. The participants were selected from 117 applications received for the two-day residential workshop.

The Punjab edition marks the expansion of the SheLeads initiative to state level. Earlier, state-level SheLeads workshops were conducted in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, with Punjab hosting the third edition.

The national-level workshops started in February 2025. SheLeads-I brought together 29 women leaders from 19 states; SheLeads-II hosted 36 women leaders from 22 states, while SheLeads-III brought together 29 participants selected from over 700 applications.