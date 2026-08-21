DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Play leading role in public life, Punjab Speaker Sandhwan urges women

Play leading role in public life, Punjab Speaker Sandhwan urges women

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:45 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. File photo
Advertisement

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development Baljit Kaur on Thursday urged women leaders to play a leading role in public life and contribute towards inclusive and sustainable development.

Advertisement

They said this speaking at the UN Women SheLeads States Workshop.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Sandhwan said women leaders were not only agents of change in their communities, but also played a crucial role in shaping policies and governance systems that reflected the aspirations and needs of all citizens.

Advertisement

He said greater participation of women in democratic institutions strengthened governance and ensured wider representation in decision-making processes.

Minister Baljit Kaur said several social norms continued to create barriers for equal opportunities.

Advertisement

She stressed the need to reimagine society with a more inclusive approach.

‘SheLeads’ is a flagship programme of UN Women aimed at strengthening the leadership capacities and networks of women engaged in public and political life.

The programme provides a platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing and interaction with experts to enable women leaders to effectively shape policies.

The Punjab edition of the SheLeads States Workshop witnessed participation of 47 women leaders from across the state. The participants were selected from 117 applications received for the two-day residential workshop.

The Punjab edition marks the expansion of the SheLeads initiative to state level. Earlier, state-level SheLeads workshops were conducted in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, with Punjab hosting the third edition.

The national-level workshops started in February 2025. SheLeads-I brought together 29 women leaders from 19 states; SheLeads-II hosted 36 women leaders from 22 states, while SheLeads-III brought together 29 participants selected from over 700 applications.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts