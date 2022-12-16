Play on struggle in teacher’s life staged

Chandigarh, December 15
A play, First Teacher, starring famous theatre artist Chakresh Kumar, was staged on the last day of the 7-day Contemporary Art Festival, which was organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation, at Bhavan Vidyalaya in Sector 27 here today.
The play revolves around a teacher, who is transferred to a remote village by the government. People of the village are not educated and the play reflects on the struggle of the teacher.
All characters were portrayed well and actors kept the audience spellbound. Earlier, singer Poonam Rajput gave a wonderful performance.
On behalf of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, RK Saboo, Madhukar Malhotra, Manmohan Singh and Neenu Vij thanked the audience.
