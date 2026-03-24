Playing in IPL has always been on my bucket list: Harnoor

After a good domestic season for Punjab, opener Harnoor Pannu is eyeing the big leagues in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). The lad, who had a brief stint with Chandigarh as well, was picked by Punjab Kings last season but did not get any matches. However, this year, the left-handed stylish opener is eager to make his way to the playing squad—and showcase his talent.

Advertisement

“The preparation has been really good, quite specific too. I had a good couple of range hitting sessions too, which helped me in my game. Playing and performing in the IPL is something on my bucket list.”

Advertisement

He spoke about his experience being on the bench last year, saying, “It was really helpful, as I traveled with the team and shared the dressing room with legends. The on-field experience was quite good, which helped me to improve my game in the domestic season.”

Advertisement

The 23-year-old had made his List A debut last December for Punjab against Chhattisgarh and posted an unbeaten 115. He went on to score 64 and 42 in the T20 format against Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, respectively. Previously, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he posted 94 against Goa- batting at No 3.

“I’m going to let you figure that one out in the tournament,” laughed Pannu, when asked if he was expecting to get a place in the playing 11 this IPL. “Playing among the seniors is always a learning experience. I am confident of performing at my best, whenever I get a chance. For now, my only focus is to do well in practice games at the camp. But I feel I’m ready to deliver for the team especially when chips are down,” he added.

Advertisement

Punjab Kings will play four home games at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) International stadium in Mullanpur, starting with their opener against Gujarat Titans on March 31, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11. The team will also play three home matches at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium, Dharamsala. Punjab Kings will play two away matches — against Chennai Super Kings on April 3 at MA Chidambaram Stadium and against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 6 at Eden Gardens.