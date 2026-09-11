Plea challenging authenticity of Chandigarh skating assn faction junked

In major relief to the local skating fraternity, the Punjab & Haryana High Court has dismissed a plea challenging the authenticity of one of the factions of the Chandigarh Roller Skating Association.

A court of Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya, while listening to a plea filed by a minor through her father, observed that one of the factions had neither been registered, nor recognised for roller skating by the Chandigarh Olympic Association. “Instead, the Chandigarh Roller Skating Association, having a registered office in house No. 3348, Sector 15-D, Chandigarh, with Maninder Jit Singh Sidhu as its president, is affiliated with the Chandigarh Olympic Association and recognised by the Roller Skating Federation of India as well, which is apparent from the letter dated August 11, 2025,” the order said.

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It further submits that even the said association (one of the factions) is not being provided any grants by the Chandigarh Sports Council under the UT Administration on account of its failure to comply with the requirements under the National Sports Code. “The aforesaid facts are not in dispute. In this view of the matter, no direction can be issued to the respondents, and the petition is dismissed,” read the order.

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The petition was filed inter alia, seeking a writ of mandamus directing respondents (individuals and factions) to conduct an independent inquiry into the conduct of the other Chandigarh Roller Skating Association, having its office in house No 1572, Sector 34(D), Chandigarh, and its officials, for withholding the recommendation qua the petitioner for participation in the National Roller Skating Championship-2026, to be held in December this year.

The contention emerged in the public last year, with two Chandigarh Roller Skating Associations claiming their stakes over the operations. Last August, while one faction held its annual general body meeting to elect the new house, the other faction chose the same day to honour the skaters, who had participated in the Asian Roller Skating Championship in South Korea.

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Ones of the associations held its elections and elected its new house with Sidhu as its new president, along with Sarabjit Singh Mangat (general secretary) and Reetika Sharma (treasurer).On the other hand, the skaters were felicitated under the same banner of the association by Arun Walia, its acting president, and Harpreet Singh, secretary.