Property grab case: Plea to form medical board dismissed

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, September 5

A local court has rejected an application of accused Sanjeev Mahajan and others for the constitution of a medical board to ascertain the mental health of prosecution witness Rahul Mehta before his examination during the trial in the alleged property grab case of Sector 37, Chandigarh.

The court pronounced the order while allowing an application of the prosecution to examine Mehta in Vulnerable Witness Room. The prosecution had filed an application in this regard on August 1.

The prosecution, while citing the medical history of Mehta’s treatment at the PGI, stressed the need to examine him in Vulnerable Witness Room so that eye-to-eye contact of the victim with the accused could be avoided.

Manu Kakar, Special Public Prosecutor, said the parents and other family members of Mehta had died at the time of offence and the latter was living alone in his house, No 340, Sector 37-C, Chandigarh. He was not in a good mental health, and taking advantage of his condition, transfer documents pertaining to the house were executed by the accused.

Mehta had been missing for three and half years and the accused were found to have kept him in various places in Gujarat, Rajasthan and other distant places during that period.

He argued that the victim had been maltreated, harassed and abused by the accused for more than three and a half years, away from his place of residence in Chandigarh. This has put a load of bad memories on the his psyche and for that reason, the application had been moved to examine him in Vulnerable Witness Room.

Rajesh Sharma, counsel for Sanjeev Mahajan, said considering the mental health of Mehta, it was apparent that he would not be able to depose true and correct facts, and might depose as per his fantasies. He might depose falsely on being tutored by the prosecution to the detriment of the accused, he added.

After hearing the arguments, the court said a perusal of the summary of the victim’s treatment revealed that the recent follow-up of Mehta with the PGI was on April 4, 2013, and thereafter, he had not maintained any contact with the Department of Psychiatry, PGI. It meant that since 2013, Mehta was not receiving any treatment from the PGI. Thus the said summary couldn’t be taken into consideration to ascertain whether he was competent to depose in 2022 or not.

The court said during the investigation, Mehta was examined by the police and his statement was recorded by Magistrate, and none of them had found him to be incompetent to testify.

The Special Public Prosecutor had rightly stated that Mehta had appeared before the court and his appearance as well as his conduct in the court had not been found to be abnormal by any of the Defence counsel or by anyone in the court. So, the application filed by the accused was not maintainable and stood dismissed.