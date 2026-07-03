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Home / Chandigarh / PM Modi likely to visit Chandigarh on July 17

PM Modi likely to visit Chandigarh on July 17

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:17 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives an address in the Seychelles National Assembly, in Seychelles. (narendramodi.in via PTI Photo)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Advanced Neurosciences Centre and the Mother and Child Health Centre at the PGIMER, and a multi-purpose auditorium on the South Campus of Panjab University in Sector 25 during his visit to the city on July 17.
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According to officials, a list of the projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister was being finalised. The 2,400-seat multi-purpose auditorium on the PU’s South Campus will host convocations, academic conferences and cultural events.

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The main event is likely to be held at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in Sector 12 here.

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The Prime Minister had last visited the city on December 3, 2024, for an event on the implementation of the three new criminal laws. During the event held at PEC, he observed live crime scene demonstrations, highlighting Chandigarh as the first city to adopt these new laws.

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