PM Modi likely to visit Chandigarh on July 17

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According to officials, a list of the projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister was being finalised. The 2,400-seat multi-purpose auditorium on the PU’s South Campus will host convocations, academic conferences and cultural events.

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The main event is likely to be held at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in Sector 12 here.

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The Prime Minister had last visited the city on December 3, 2024, for an event on the implementation of the three new criminal laws. During the event held at PEC, he observed live crime scene demonstrations, highlighting Chandigarh as the first city to adopt these new laws.