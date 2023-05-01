PM Modi’s 100th Mann Ki Baat episode telecast live

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” was telecast live at various places in the city.

AAP councillors protested the move of holding the events in community centres. The police detained protesting AAP councillors, including Damanpreet Singh and Manaur. They were released later on. Damanpreet had allegedly tried to disrupt the function at the Sector 22 community centre. Following this, the police took him away in a vehicle. Manuar also tried to disrupt the event at the Sector 56 community centre.

Councillor Yogesh Dhingra went a step ahead and locked the Sector 37 community centre. Following this, the police were called to the spot. Later, the door was opened and the event was allowed to happen.

Damanpreet, who is also AAP’s leader of opposition in the MC House, said no political events were allowed in community centres. To this, city BJP president Arun Sood said it was the PM’s event and not of any political party.

Mayor Anup Gupta, who attended one such event organised by the MC at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38, said: “When the event can be telecast live at the UN Headquarters, why not at the community centres here.” He said most community centre events were organised by RWAs.

Alleging AAP councillors’ actions as sedition, BJP’s senior leader Ramvir Bhatti and Chandershekhar wrote to the city police seeking action against them.

The city BJP held the event at eight different locations of the city. MP Kirron Kher was present at an event at the NITTTR, Sector 26. BJP president Arun Sood attended the event at the government dispensary, Industrial Area, Phase 1. The event was also held at Lecture Theatre, PGI, Central Jail premises, Cruise Boat, Sukhna Lake, inside Rock Garden and Police Lines, Sarangpur.

Jail inmates shown live

The episode was also telecast for inmates at the Model Burail Jail. During the telecast of the programme, ‘Bada Khana’ (special meal) was prepared for all inmates like other special occasions. IG (Prisons) Deepak Purohit viewed the 100th episode with the inmates and interacted with them.

MC holds special screening

The Municipal Corporation hosted special screening at the Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38-C, where 300 MC employees were present.

Cong holds ‘Sachai ki Baat’

The Chandigarh Congress on Sunday organised the “Sachai ki Baat” programme at the Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 here to highlight the “broken promises and total misgovernance” of the Modi government in managing the affairs of the country. Addressing the gathering, HS Lucky, city Congress president, alleged that huge amount of money was being squandered on this programme, which is only a monologue from the Prime Minister, wherein people have to hear only one-sided speech.

Unique & historic programme: Punjab Guv

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati hosted a special screening of the 100th episode of the PM’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme at the Punjab Raj Bhawan, where 400 eminent personalities participated. UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit also witnessed the event with other invitees. Addressing the audience after the screening of the programme, Purohit said “Mann Ki Baat” is a unique and historic programme which connects the hearts and minds of people and is successfully promoting unity and hope among its audience.