PM Modi’s Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab July 17 itinerary: India’s 1st hydrogen train, Rs 25,000-crore projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would undertake a day-long visit to Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab on Wednesday unveiling development projects worth around Rs 25,000 crore spanning railways, highways, healthcare, education and infrastructure.

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The visit would be headlined by the launch of India's first hydrogen-powered passenger train and the inauguration of 75 redeveloped Amrit Bharat railway stations across the country.

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PM Modi's itinerary: Key highlights

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11 am | Jind, Haryana

• Flag off India's first hydrogen-powered passenger train between Jind and Sonipat.

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• The 10-coach train, developed with indigenous technology, is among the world's longest and most powerful hydrogen trains.

• Powered by hydrogen fuel cells, it produces zero carbon emissions, emitting only water vapour.

11.30 am | Eklavya Stadium, Jind

• Launch and dedicate development projects worth around Rs 14,700 crore.

• Address a public gathering.

Major Haryana projects

Road and highway infrastructure

• Dedicate Packages 1-5 of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway (157.92 km), built at about ₹9,680 crore.

• Inaugurate the Ambala-Kala Amb Highway, improving connectivity between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

• Open the Jind-Gohana Greenfield Highway, reducing travel time from nearly two hours to about 40 minutes.

• Lay foundation stone for the Hansi-Barwala Highway upgrade.

Rail and urban infrastructure

• Dedicate the Kurukshetra Elevated Railway Track, easing traffic congestion and improving road safety.

Healthcare

• Dedicate:

Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College, Bhiwani

Maharishi Chyawan Medical College and Rao Tula Ram Hospital, Narnaul

Culture

• Lay foundation stone of the Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra, showcasing Sikh history, the teachings of the Gurus and the community's contribution to India's heritage.

1.45 pm | Chandigarh

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore.

PGIMER projects

• Inaugurate the Advanced Mother and Child Centre (300-bed facility).

• Open the Advanced Neurosciences Centre.

• Lay foundation stone for a 150-bed Critical Care Block under PM-ABHIM.

Education

• Inaugurate:

Boys Hostel & Mess at Punjab Engineering College

Hostel Block at Government College, Sector 46

• Lay foundation stone for a Research Scholars' Hostel at PEC.

Road connectivity

• Inaugurate the IT City-Kurali six-lane Greenfield Highway.

• Lay foundation stone for the PR-7 Spur of the Ambala-Chandigarh Greenfield Highway, improving access to Aerocity while bypassing Zirakpur.

Jalandhar, Punjab

PM Modi will launch and inaugurate rail and road projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore.

Railways

• Inaugurate 75 redeveloped Amrit Bharat railway stations across 20 states, built at around ₹1,570 crore.

• Open the Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli rail line, improving connectivity between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

• Flag off:

Kartoli-Ambala train

Amritsar (Chheharta)-Varanasi train, providing a direct rail link between two major religious centres.

Highways

• Inaugurate Package 6 of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

• Lay foundation stone for the Southern Ludhiana Bypass, aimed at easing congestion and improving freight movement.

Why the visit matters

• India enters the global hydrogen rail club with its first operational hydrogen-powered passenger train.

• Infrastructure projects worth around Rs 25,000 crore are expected to improve connectivity, healthcare and logistics across North India.

• The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is set to sharply reduce travel time to Amritsar and Katra while boosting tourism and economic activity.

• The inauguration of 75 Amrit Bharat Stations marks another milestone in the nationwide railway station redevelopment programme.