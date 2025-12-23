PM Modi’s vision on display at Swadeshi Mahotsav, says MP

Rajya Sabha member Kartikeya Sharma on Monday hailed the Swadeshi Mahotsav organised by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch at Parade Ground in Sector 5 of Panchkula.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of swadeshi was being implemented on the ground through such initiatives.

He also said the fair reflected Haryana’s rich heritage and culture was important in passing the legacy on to the next generation. Sharma said small entrepreneurs were being encouraged through the event and such programme should be held regularly.

He also rejected the criticism over the MGNREGA overhaul, saying under the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, the number of working days has been increased to 125. He alleged that the Congress was attempting to link the issue with appeasement politics, which was a matter of concern.

Haryanvi turban a hit

Haryanvi turban has emerged as a major attraction for visitors at the event.

At the stall set up by the Virasat – The Heritage Village, Kurukshetra, hundreds of visitors have so far tied turbans, showcasing and promoting the spirit of swadeshi.

This was stated by the fair’s convener and in-charge of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch for the northern region, Rajesh Goyal. Several prominent personalities, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana BJP in-charge Satish Poonia, Rajya Sabha member Rekha Sharma, Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma, Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, and film actor Abid Aliwal tied the turban at the stall.

Legal services helpdesk

A helpdesk of the District Legal Service Authority was inaugurated on Monday at the Swadeshi Mahotsav in Sector 5, Panchkula.

It was inaugurated by Jagdeep Singh Lohan, Member Secretary, Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HALSA). The initiative aimed at spreading awareness among people visiting the fair about legal services, environmental protection and public welfare schemes.

Ajay Kumar, CJM and co-secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), said the helpdesk was set up in coordination with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board under the campaign “Save Today, Secure Tomorrow – Environmental Legal Literacy and Protection Initiative”. The initiative aims to make people aware of their legal rights and responsibilities regarding environmental protection, pollution control and conservation efforts.

Lohan visited various stalls at the fair, interacted with representatives of participating departments and agencies, appreciating collective efforts being made towards social, cultural, environmental and legal awareness.

He said public participation was essential to bring about a meaningful change, especially in the areas of environmental protection and access to justice.

The programme had started on December 20 and will continue till December 28.

Exhibition on BJP-led Centre’s achievements

The Central Bureau of Communication, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, held a multimedia exhibition during event.

It highlighted major public welfare schemes of the BJP-led Centre and its achievements over the past 11 years.

The exhibition will continue till December 23. Based on the theme —“Amrit Kaal of a Developed India – 11 Years of Service, Good Governance and Welfare of the Poor” — the exhibition showcased the government’s achievements through information panels, digital displays, LED screens, video films and audio-visual presentations.