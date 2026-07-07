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Home / Chandigarh / PM Modi’s visit: Chandigarh Admn invites e-bids for arrangements

PM Modi’s visit: Chandigarh Admn invites e-bids for arrangements

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:29 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi
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For the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city on July 17, the UT Administration is likely to spend nearly Rs 2 crore on tenting arrangements. The Engineering Department has invited e-bids for comprehensive tenting and infrastructure arrangements ahead of the proposed VVIP visit to the UT.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Advanced Neurosciences Centre and Mother and Child Health Centre at the PGI and a multi-purpose auditorium on the south campus of Panjab University in Sector 25. The event is likely to be held on the campus of the Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in Sector 12.

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With an estimated project cost of Rs 2,02,29,915, interested bidders are required to submit an earnest money deposit of Rs 10,11,496. The strict deadline for bid submission is set for July 8 by 4 pm, with the technical bids scheduled to open just 30 minutes later at 4.30 pm.

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To ensure top-tier quality, stringent pre-qualification criteria have been set for bidders. The contractors must possess proven experience in successfully executing similar large-scale infrastructure works for VVIPs, such as the President or Prime Minister, within the past three years.

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